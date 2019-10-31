You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas grounds Boeing 737 plane with crack, inspects others

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 11:05 AM

nz_qantas_311071.jpg
Australian flag carrier Qantas said Thursday it had grounded one Boeing 737NG due to a structural crack, and was urgently inspecting 32 others for the flaw.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australian flag carrier Qantas said Thursday it had grounded one Boeing 737NG due to a structural crack, and was urgently inspecting 32 others for the flaw.

The grounding is the latest safety concern for Washington-based Boeing, as it reels from two 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people and highlighted problems with the planes' flight handling software.

The US aviation authority this month ordered checks of Boeing 737NG planes that had flown more than 30,000 times.

That came after the company reported the "pickle fork", which helps connect the wing to the fuselage, could be prone to cracking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Qantas said Thursday it had found the fault in a more lightly used aircraft, one that had recorded fewer than 27,000 flights.

SEE ALSO

Boeing CEO grilled again amid calls for resignation

"This aircraft has been removed from service for repair," Qantas said in a statement, adding it had hastened its inspections of 32 other 737NG plans to be completed by Friday.

The announcement by Qantas raised fears the cracking issue could affect newer planes than previously thought, leading to calls for the Australian airline to ground its entire 737 fleet.

"These aircraft should be kept safe on the ground until urgent inspections are completed," an engineers' union representative, Steve Purvinas, said in a statement.

However Qantas described the call to ground its 737 fleet as "completely irresponsible".

"We would never operate an aircraft unless it was completely safe to do so," Qantas head of engineering Chris Snook said.

"Even when a crack is present, it does not immediately compromise the safety of the aircraft."

The FAA initially said Boeing notified the agency of the problem after encountering the issue on a plane in China and that subsequent inspections showed other planes also had cracks.

The NG is a precursor plane to the Boeing 737 Max, which has been grounded since mid-March following the two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg faced another round of tough questions on Wednesday from US lawmakers who accused the company of a "lack of candour" over the crashes.

AFP

Transport

How the trade war and a changing China are roiling world shipping

New battery design can charge an electric car in 10 minutes

PSA Peugeot board approves merger with Fiat Chrysler: source

Boeing CEO grilled again amid calls for resignation

Fiat Chrysler-PSA talks point to car industry consolidation push

Honda and Hitachi to merge 4 car parts makers, says report

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 11:13 AM
Companies & Markets

URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road residential site

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched a residential site at Irwell Bank Road for sale by public...

Oct 31, 2019 10:53 AM
Banking & Finance

Singtel-backed fintech Sygnum gets capital markets services licence

SINGAPORE-FOCUSED tokenisation startup Sygnum has obtained a capital markets services licence from the Monetary...

Oct 31, 2019 10:43 AM
Executive Money

France's Engie looks to set up renewables fund in Australia

[MELBOURNE] French energy company Engie plans to set up a renewable energy investment fund in Australia to speed up...

Oct 31, 2019 10:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar scales 3-month peak, New Zealand dollar follows as rate risk shifts

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed on Thursday as investors scaled back wagers on local interest...

Oct 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as ANZ, energy stocks drag; New Zealand slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, dragged down by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly