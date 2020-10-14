You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas launches athleisure clothing line in latest revenue-raising initiative

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 10:26 AM

nz_qantas_141020.jpg
Cash-strapped Qantas Airways on Wednesday launched a range of pricey athleisure clothes as its latest revenue-raising scheme to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTOS: QANTAS

[SYDNEY] Cash-strapped Qantas Airways on Wednesday launched a range of pricey athleisure clothes as its latest revenue-raising scheme to help weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The branded range includes A$150 ($$146) T-shirts and A$425 cashmere sweaters designed by Australian Martin Grant, and comes after recent sold-out sales of bar carts from retired Boeing Co 747 planes and business class pajamas and amenity kits.

Qantas has grounded the bulk of its fleet and raised equity and debt to boost liquidity during the pandemic, which has seen it announce plans to cut nearly 30 per cent of its workforce. It is bracing for a A$10 billion hit to revenue this financial year because of border closures and lower travel demand.

On Saturday, 150 passengers joined a "flight to nowhere" that took off from Sydney and flew over iconic destinations like the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru before returning to the same airport.

The sightseeing flight followed similar revenue-raising initiatives by Asian carriers including Japan's ANA and Taiwan's EVA Airways.

SEE ALSO

British Airways abruptly replaces CEO

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Singapore Airlines has turned grounded Airbus SE A380 jumbo jets into a pop-up restaurant and offered home-delivered plane food, while Thai Airways transformed the cafeteria of its Bangkok headquarters into an airline-themed restaurant.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 10:54 AM
Banking & Finance

HSBC is left off first China dollar bond deal since 2017

[NEW YORK] HSBC Holdings was left off the list of banks arranging China's sovereign dollar debt sale for the first...

Oct 14, 2020 10:45 AM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

[NEW YORK] CITIGROUP Inc's outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to...

Oct 14, 2020 10:42 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac to exit operations in China

[BENGALURU] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp on Wednesday said it will exit operations in China along with other...

Oct 14, 2020 10:23 AM
Consumer

Tencent plans to raise stake in Universal Music

[PARIS] Tencent Holdings is planning to increase its stake in Universal Music Group by a further 10 per cent before...

Oct 14, 2020 10:13 AM
Real Estate

China Evergrande raises HK$4.3b in slimmed-down share sale

[HONG KONG] China Evergrande Group, the country's most indebted property developer, on Wednesday said it has raised...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Jobs targeted at foreign labour, poor attitudes behind traineeship mismatch

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

China trade soars in September as economy rebounds

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for