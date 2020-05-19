You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas set to ramp up domestic flights without social distancing

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 10:33 AM

nz_qantas_190576.jpg
Qantas Airways could restart 40-50 per cent of its domestic capacity in July if states relax border controls, and expects to offer low and flexible fares without social distancing measures to stimulate travel demand, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways could restart 40-50 per cent of its domestic capacity in July if states relax border controls, and expects to offer low and flexible fares without social distancing measures to stimulate travel demand, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The airline will introduce measures on board from June 12 such as providing masks and cleaning wipes to ensure safe travel and give passengers peace of mind during the pandemic, but will not leave middle seats empty.

"Social distancing on an aircraft is impractical," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce told media. "It only gives you 60cm between passengers."

He said to meet Australia's standard for social distancing of 1.5m on the ground, an Airbus SE A320 operated by low-cost arm Jetstar could fill just 22 seats, rather than the normal 180.

"That means airfares are going to be eight to nine times more than they are today," he said. "It economically will not be justified."

SEE ALSO

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans US$2b GE order amid pandemic

Instead, Qantas will simplify catering, step up aircraft cleaning and ask passengers to limit movement around the cabin once seated.

Masks will not be mandatory but Qantas will recommend passengers wear them in the interest of everyone's peace of mind, in a measure that is unlikely to be needed over the longer term, Qantas Group Medical Director Ian Hosegood said.

He said data showed the risk of catching coronavirus on a plane is extremely low and there are no documented cases of transmission, including on recent lengthy Qantas repatriation flights from London and Los Angeles that lacked social distancing.

Mr Hosegood's comments come as jet manufacturers and airlines launch an urgent initiative to convince nervous travellers that the air they breathe on planes is safe, believing this is critical to rebuilding the travel industry.

Qantas said 98 per cent of its frequent flyers are planning trips for when restrictions are lifted and Mr Joyce said domestic capacity would be ramped up accordingly from the current 5 per cent of normal.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways plans US$2b GE order amid pandemic

US auto plants get back to work after Covid-19 halts

Uber says slashing jobs and trimming investment

ComfortDelGro rated a buy on 'increasingly defensive' earnings: Maybank KE

Thai government to table Thai Airways rescue plan at bankruptcy court

Subaru braces itself for Covid-19 impact after full-year profit rises

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 10:40 AM
Energy & Commodities

Barley blow to Australian farmers after China slap

[SYDNEY] China's imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian barley could wipe more than half a billion dollars in...

May 19, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Perennial shares up 12.1% after disclosure on substantial shareholders mulling options

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings saw its shares surge 12.1 per cent on Tuesday shortly after the market opened.

May 19, 2020 10:16 AM
Garage

SoftBank’s clouds come with some silver linings

[HONG KONG] The once seemingly impossible task of taming SoftBank Group boss Masayoshi Son appears to be gaining...

May 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Stocks

Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs: sources

[NEW YORK] Nasdaq is set to unveil new restrictions on initial public offerings (IPO), a move that will make it...

May 19, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

Australia faces 'unprecedented' economic hit from coronavirus: RBA minutes

[SYDNEY] Australia is facing a "significant" and "unprecedented" economic contraction due to the coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.