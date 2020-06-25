You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs and raise US$1.3b due to virus outbreak

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 10:01 AM

nz_qantas_250636.jpg
Qantas Airways said on Thursday it is axing at least 20 per cent of its workforce and plans to raise up to A$1.90 billion (S$1.82 billion) of equity as part of drastic measures in response to the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways said on Thursday it is axing at least 20 per cent of its workforce and plans to raise up to A$1.90 billion (S$1.82 billion) of equity as part of drastic measures in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The Australian airline also said it will ground 100 aircraft for up to 12 months and some for longer, as well as retire its six-strong remaining Boeing 747 fleet immediately, six months ahead of schedule.

"We have to position ourselves for several years when revenue will be much lower," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement detailing a three-year plan that will cost A$1 billion to implement. "And this means becoming a much smaller airline in the short term."

Along with other airlines around the world, Qantas is battling against a huge drop in demand after countries including Australia closed their borders to try contain the global pandemic.

Australian officials have said the country is unlikely to open to international travellers until next year, although they will consider relaxing entry rules for students and other long-term visitors.

SEE ALSO

Australia deploys 1,000 troops to Melbourne virus outbreak

Qantas said it will cut at least 6,000 positions among its 29,000 employees, while another 15,000 staff would remain stood down temporarily, particularly those associated with international operations, until more flying returns.

The airline will take an impairment charge of up to A$1.40 billion associated mostly with its fleet of 12 Airbus SE A380s given there is significant uncertainty as to when they will fly again.

Mr Joyce has agreed to stay on as chief executive until at least June 2023 as part of the plan, the cost of which will mostly be logged in the year ending June 30, 2021.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Relief for Lufthansa after top shareholder backs rescue deal

Infected passengers on Hong Kong flights show risks of reopening

Oil tankers carrying two months of Venezuelan output stuck at sea

Indonesia's largest taxi operator sees demand rebound as Covid-19 curbs ease

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

Contactless self-check temperature kiosks to be rolled out at 70 bus interchanges and MRT stations

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 10:01 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on second virus wave fears, New Zealand drops over 1%

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell to their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as fears of a second wave of...

Jun 25, 2020 09:54 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea widens capital gains taxes for wealthy stock investors

[SEOUL] South Korea on Thursday proposed expanding its capital gains taxes to include a larger number of affluent...

Jun 25, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at open, tracking Wall Street retreat; STI down 1%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Thursday following overnight losses on Wall Street, as worries over resurgent...

Jun 25, 2020 09:43 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus infections soar to near record in 24 hours

[WASHINGTON] The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States is approaching record daily levels, with...

Jun 25, 2020 09:24 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand rolls out tech solutions at business parks, offices in Singapore

PROPERTY giant CapitaLand on Thursday said it is rolling out digital solutions at its business parks and offices in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.