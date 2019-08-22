You are here

Home > Transport

Qantas to test 20-hour non-stop flights to see if passengers can bear it

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 10:48 AM

BP_Qantas_220819_36.jpg
Qantas Airways will run marathon ghost flights from New York and London to Sydney carrying just a few staff to see how the human body holds up before commercial services start.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways will run marathon ghost flights from New York and London to Sydney carrying just a few staff to see how the human body holds up before commercial services start.

Qantas said Thursday it will simulate the world's longest direct flights with Boeing Dreamliners as soon as October. The payload of 40 passengers and crew, most of them employees, will undergo a host of medical checks and assessments.

The Australian airline wants to start direct flights connecting Sydney to New York and London as soon as 2022. Chief executive officer Alan Joyce describes the services as aviation's final frontier.

The services, which take about 20 hours, aren't yet a sure thing. Qantas still hasn't decided on a Boeing or Airbus plane that can fly the route fully laden and without a break. And it's not clear how passengers will tolerate living in the cabin for the best part of a day and night.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The things we learn on these flights will be invaluable," Mr Joyce said on a call Thursday.

Singapore Airlines currently operates the world's longest non-stop commercial flight, between Singapore and New York, which takes nearly 18 hours.

Mr Joyce has previously said he plans to choose either Boeing's 777-8X or Airbus's ultra-long-range A350-900ULR and -1000ULR for the flights. Competition for the contract gives Qantas more leverage over price.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday, Mr Joyce said the delay to Boeing's 777X program hasn't excluded the U.S. manufacturer from the deal. He said Boeing had offered Qantas a "transitional" solution to accommodate for any delay. He didn't elaborate.

"This is still a very competitive race," he said.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Qantas posts 17% fall in annual profit but shares up as buyback announced

Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

Singapore says Musk's electric cars are about 'lifestyle', not climate

Air New Zealand annual profit hit by weak tourism, engine problems

Boeing to hire as it targets 737 MAX flights resuming 'early fourth quarter'

China's Geely posts 40% slump in H1 profit as market dips

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

Aug 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Yanlord Land, Creative, Hupsteel, Raffles Education

nz_trump_220819.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade woes slowing US economy, deficit to top US$1 trillion in 2020: Budget experts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly