You are here

Home > Transport

Recycled bikes from Singapore, Malaysia get Myanmar kids to school

Thu, Jun 20, 2019 - 1:30 PM

BP_Lesswalk_200619_88.jpg
The 11-year-old is among the first 200 students to receive bicycles as part of "Lesswalk", the brainchild of Mandalay entrepreneur Mike Than Tun Win.
PHOTO: AFP

[YANGON] The clangor of bells in the air, Myanmar children race home from school on recycled bikes shipped from Singapore and Malaysia, donated to give them easier access to education in a nation where more than half live in poverty.

Thae Su Wai will no longer need to trudge 10km for two hours to and from lessons, she told AFP, beaming.

"I'll have more time to study and play with friends," she said, as she excitedly wheels away her new bicycle at Nhaw Kone Village school near Yangon.

The 11-year-old is among the first 200 students to receive bicycles as part of "Lesswalk", the brainchild of Mandalay entrepreneur Mike Than Tun Win.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He grew up and was educated in Singapore before returning home eight years ago with a business degree.

"I saw students walking for many hours to get to school and I felt really sorry for them," the 33-year-old told AFP.

UNICEF estimates 55 per cent of children in Myanmar live in poverty, while half of 17-year-olds enter adulthood with little or no education.

So when Mike heard that bike-sharing companies oBike, Ofo and Mobike had pulled out from Singapore and Malaysia, leaving thousands of cycles in "graveyards", he grabbed his chance.

The tech investor bought up 10,000 bikes earlier this year and shipped them to Myanmar.

After exchanging the bike-share lock for a seat on the back, he is now starting to hand out the bright orange and yellow cycles.

He hopes they will help keep more kids in school for longer, giving them an education so they can "escape from poverty".

Each cycle cost him just US$35, including shipping and distribution, and he footed half the bill, with the other half coming from sponsors.

Yangon is Lesswalk's first stop before Mike rolls out the scheme in Mandalay and Sagaing regions later this month.

Children aged 13-16 living more than 2km from school will be at the front of the queue.

"Most parents here are poor," says Ni Ni Win, 55, headteacher of Thae Su Wai's school.

"Many children don't even have umbrellas - they just use pieces of plastic to cover them when it rains."

Mike says this is just the start - the aim is to keep up momentum and hand out a total of 100,000 bikes over five years.

"They might not be worth anything in Singapore, but they're valuable in a poorer country," he said.

AFP

Transport

Business-class seats on points just became pricier at Qantas

Delta Air not expecting flight cancellations as result of tech issue

ST Engg, Airbus JV converting A321 passenger jet into cargo freighter for US customer

Train derails in Nevada, spilling vegetable oil, closing major highway

New York to get one of world's most ambitious carbon reduction plans

COE prices end lower, with 10% drop for cars

Editor's Choice

BT_20190620_JKSIAS20_3813673.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

BT_20190620_VTPENT20_3813632.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Real Estate

No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Astrea V PE-backed retail bonds receive strong response
4 CDL prices S$200m four-year fixed rate notes at 2.8%
5 Sias marks 20 years with funding still a key question

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to take stake in Australian rare earths developer Arafura

BP_Slack Technologies_200619_53.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Technology

Tech firm Slack to make market debut, at US$26 reference price

Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sunvic Chemical unit staves off legal action as guarantor to 180m yuan loan

BT_20190620_PGJANBANK20_3813560.jpg
Jun 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening