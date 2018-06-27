You are here
STRAIT TALK
Remembering the seafarer
June 25, the Day of the Seafarer, cast the spotlight on improving the welfare of the people at the heart of the maritime trade
MONDAY this week was the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Day of the Seafarer. Across the world, the day would have, in truth, gone unnoticed by the vast majority of people - even though they all depend to varying degrees on maritime trade and so also on the seafarer.
Actually,
