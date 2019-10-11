You are here

Home > Transport

Renault board meets to turn page on Ghosn era

Fri, Oct 11, 2019 - 4:11 PM

doc77hh55dn92w1c8bhai1l_doc778xhbjjbuoydnty4vp.jpg
Mr Bollore (L) took over as Renault CEO in January, leading the company alongside new chairman Jean-Dominique Senard (R), with whom he has a strained relationship.
AFP

[PARIS] The board of Renault met on Friday to replace the chief executive as the French carmaker tries to move on definitively from the era of disgraced former CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Thierry Bollore, the man who took over from ousted auto titan Carlos Ghosn was set to be pushed out at a meeting on Friday, industry and government sources told AFP.

"Either he resigns or he is fired," another source with knowledge of the matter said, adding that Renault had yet to start looking for his replacement and would appoint an interim CEO in the meantime.

Mr Bollore took over as Renault CEO in January, leading the company alongside new chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, with whom he has a strained relationship.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The planned shake-up comes days after Renault's alliance partner Nissan named a new chief executive, also as part of a bid to sweep the slate clean after the scandal that toppled former Nissan and Renault boss Ghosn last year.

Ghosn's shock arrest in November 2018 on charges of financial misconduct at Nissan plunged relations between Nissan and Renault, the two main partners in the world's top-selling car alliance, into crisis.

In the wake of his arrest and ousting from all his positions, some people at Nissan had called for Mr Bollore also to be replaced.

On Tuesday, France's Le Figaro newspaper reported that Mr Senard, a former CEO of tyre giant Michelin who has repeatedly stressed the importance of the alliance with Renault, wanted Mr Bollore replaced.

Officials in the French government, which is the biggest shareholder in Renault with a 15-per cent stake, have made clear that they were keen to make a clean break with the Ghosn era.

"What counts today is the stability of the alliance (with Nissan) and its capacity to conquer new markets" and navigate the transition to electric vehicles," junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Friday on a public television channel.

"We have complete confidence in Jean-Dominique Senard to propose the correct strategy," he added.

Government sources said the decision to replace Mr Bollore would fall to Mr Senard alone.

A source with knowledge of the matter said Mr Bollore was under pressure to step aside from all sides, "not only the state, but also Renault managers and staff and the Japanese partners."

In comments published Friday by the French business daily Les Echos, Mr Bollore called the move against him a "disturbing power grab".

AFP

Transport

US sanctions hit global oil fleet as traders shun nearly 300 tankers

Indonesia's Lion Air set to list shares

Beijing to ask US to end sanctions on Cosco Shipping's Dalian units: sources

SIA, Scoot flights affected as super typhoon draws near Japan

Tesla cars come when called, but can fray nerves

Air New Zealand entices Walmart US boss Foran home to lead airline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly