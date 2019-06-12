You are here

Home > Transport

Renault push to block Nissan governance shift 'endangering' alliance: source

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 10:07 AM

nwy_NISSANt_120619_47_2x.jpg
Renault's recent push to block a governance overhaul at Nissan Motor has put the Franco-Japanese automaking alliance in jeopardy, a person familiar with Nissan's thinking told Reuters.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] Renault's recent push to block a governance overhaul at Nissan Motor has put the Franco-Japanese automaking alliance in jeopardy, a person familiar with Nissan's thinking told Reuters.

The two-decade-old partnership of Renault SA and Nissan was plunged into fresh crisis this week after Renault signalled it would block its partner from adopting planned governance reforms unless the French automaker received more say in the new system. Nissan has publicly called that demand "most regrettable".

"I have to say that they are endangering the alliance. They have to be very careful not to antagonise Japanese people, shareholders," the person said, referring to Renault.

"Renault has been saying the alliance is important and irreversible but what they are trying to do is to break the alliance," the person said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

VW drops partnership with US self-driving car firm Aurora

Uber names Melbourne as first non-US city for flying car programme

Fewer ships lost, but still lots of accidents

SATS opens private-jet centre at Seletar Airport

Nissan extends olive branch to Renault as ties hit new low

Chopper crash on NY tower triggers 9/11 fears, calls for curbs

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Grab eyes Singapore banking licence as MAS studies virtual banks: sources

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Great Eastern, Sembcorp Industries, Isetan, Challenger, RE&S, SATS, Mercurius

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening