You are here

Home > Transport

Renault sees new model push as softening sales decline

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 3:50 PM

AK_rnlt_1607.jpg
French carmaker Renault posted a 6.7 per cent decline in first-half vehicle sales amid a global auto slowdown, but said a forthcoming product offensive would begin to help soften the blow in key markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French carmaker Renault posted a 6.7 per cent decline in first-half vehicle sales amid a global auto slowdown, but said a forthcoming product offensive would begin to help soften the blow in key markets.

Sales fell to 1.94 million light vehicles in January-June from 2.08 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The slump was outpaced by a 7.1 percent global market contraction, it added.

The sales announcement comes amid gathering gloom for the global auto industry, with major markets in decline and trade barriers looming. It also comes a day after domestic rival PSA recorded a 12.8 per cent slump in deliveries.

"Renault maintained its market share in the first half of the year in a market that was in sharp decline," the carmaker said, adding that it had held its ground with "no new products".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rollout of a new Clio mini will help lift sales in the second half, sales chief Olivier Murguet told reporters, bolstered by an updated Zoe electric car. Global sales of battery-powered models rose 42.9 per cent in the first half.

While the core Renault brand's sales fell 11.5 per cent in the first half, lower-cost brands showed gains, with Dacia up 4.5 per cent and the Russian Lada marque advancing 6.8 per cent.

Group sales were flat in a declining European market but down 27.7 per cent in the sales region spanning Africa, the Middle East and India, - largely as a result of Renault's 2018 withdrawal from Iran under threat of U.S. sanctions.

Deliveries fell 5.2 per cent in the Eurasia region including Russia, and 3.9 per cent in the Americas, where Renault sees the Brazilian market rebounding 8 per cent this year.

The global market will show a new decline of about 3 per cent this year, Renault said, with Russia down a further 2-3 per cent and Europe stable, assuming that a hard Brexit is averted.

Renault is scheduled to publish full first-half results on July 26.

 

REUTERS

Transport

Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after India standoff

Toyota’s war with dealer over recalls cost it US$16m

EV maker Tesla revamps prices in sales push

Nissan bets on new driverless sports car to heal image after Ghosn scandal

Atlantia, Delta picked to reboot ailing Alitalia

Auto union vows to look closely at Ford-Volkswagen alliance

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

file7523wqahzc21jnzw5b2z (1).jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents

Jul 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Auditor-General flags lapses in procurement, contracts, IT controls in public sector

80 Belmont Rd - 2.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Real Estate

Belmont Road GCB to be auctioned in mortgagee sale with S$42m guide price

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly