You are here

Home > Transport

Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 4:48 PM

[PARIS] French automaker Renault said Tuesday that it would start building only electric vehicles for China's huge passenger car market, dropping conventional internal combustion engines as well as its joint venture with local manufacturer Dongfeng.

The strategy shift comes after years of sluggish sales in China, where Renault hoped its 50-50 venture with Dongfeng, announced in 2013 and focused on a factory in Wuhan, would allow it to make inroads quickly.

But the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan forced the factory to shutter, just as Renault was wrestling with slowing growth worldwide and a cashflow squeeze that has prompted ratings agencies to cut its credit ratings to "junk" status.

"We are opening a new chapter in China. We will concentrate on electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles, the two main drivers for future clean mobility," Renault chairman for China operations, Francois Provost, said in a statement.

The automaker will transfer its stake in the DRAC venture to Dongfeng, which will stop marketing the Renault brand. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

SEE ALSO

Housing worries sends Canadian consumer confidence to new low

To bolster its all-electric push, Renault said it will "reinforce" its eGT venture, also formed with Dongfeng as well as Renault's Japanese alliance partner Nissan, to further development of its City K-ZE model, a low-cost crossover vehicle that Renault plans to launch in Europe next year.

Renault said its other Chinese venture, Jiangxi Jiangling Group Electric Vehicle Co., aimed to have four core models for the Chinese market by 2022.

It said 860,000 electric vehicles were sold in China last year, making it the largest market in the world -- though they were still just a small fraction of the 25 million vehicles of all types bought.

Renault sold just 180,000 cars, both traditional and electric, in China in 2019, down from 217,000 the previous year, and representing less than one percent of the overall market.

It said electric vehicles are forecast to account for 25 per cent of the Chinese market by the end of this decade.

Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said this month that he hoped to get up to five billion euros (S$7.78 billion) in loans guaranteed by the French state to help the automaker weather the coronavirus crisis, which has seen sales nearly grind to a halt in affected markets.

AFP

Transport

UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April

Renault withdraws from Dongfeng venture, its main China business

Virgin Australia enters trading halt for aid, restructuring talks amid coronavirus crisis

Indonesia overtakes Japan as virus upends aviation pecking order

Japan carmakers will recover fast with Honda a buy, Goldman says

CDL to expand EV charging points in new and existing developments

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 14, 2020 04:44 PM
Garage

Philippine media startup Kumu raises US$5m led by Openspace

KUMU Holdings, the startup behind the Philippine livestreaming app Kumu, has raised about US$5 million in a Series A...

Apr 14, 2020 04:39 PM
Real Estate

Housing worries sends Canadian consumer confidence to new low

[TORONTO] The historic slide in Canadian consumer confidence continued last week, with sentiment plumbing new depths...

Apr 14, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday after stronger than expected trade data from China.

Apr 14, 2020 04:31 PM
Transport

UK's Heathrow Airport sees passenger numbers down 90% in April

[LONDON] Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger numbers would plunge by more...

Apr 14, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares jump as Chinese trade data beats forecast, pandemic worries ease

[SEOUL] South Korean shares jumped nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday, their sharpest gain in a week, as China's trade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.