You are here

Home > Transport

Renault turns to Volkswagen's De Meo as car maker seeks fresh start

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 9:26 AM

nz_luca_290160.jpg
Renault's Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalising a long-awaited management shake-up.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Renault's Tuesday named Luca de Meo, the former head of Volkswagen's Seat brand, as its next chief executive, as the car maker looks to draw a line under a year of turmoil by finalising a long-awaited management shake-up.

Mr De Meo's appointment fills one of the big gaps left at the French company after it cleared the decks following the 2018 arrest in Tokyo of former boss Carlos Ghosn, and as it seeks to reset its strained alliance with Japan's Nissan Motor.

Ghosn, who forged and oversaw the Renault-Nissan partnership for almost two decades, has since fled Japan to Lebanon, from where he has contested the financial misconduct charges against him and said the partnership was at risk of collapse.

Mr De Meo will start on July 1, Renault said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nissan said it welcomed his appointment.

SEE ALSO

Renewed push in Nissan to get Renault to cut its stake

"We are all looking forward to working closely with him and our Alliance partners in our efforts to support mutually profitable growth," Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement on Wednesday.

Clotilde Delbos, the car maker's finance chief who has been interim CEO since former Ghosn ally Thierry Bollore was ousted last October, will then become deputy CEO.

Italian-born De Meo had been hotly tipped for the job, but faced hurdles because of a non-compete clause in his VW contract, sources previously told Reuters.

Mr De Meo will have his work cut out to turn around the firm. He will take the reins under Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, brought in last January from tyre maker Michelin, and who has so far emerged as the de facto senior figure in the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Like rivals, Renault is grappling with a downturn in demand, and has said it expects a slight decline in the car market in Europe, Russia and China this year.

The firm has also presented 2020 as a make-or-break year for the alliance with Nissan and is under pressure to deliver on cost savings and joint industrial projects.

Automakers face pressure to meet stringent new emissions targets with less polluting models, and are also competing to produce innovations such as self-driving cars, which require large investments.

Mr De Meo, who speaks French, will be one of a growing handful of outsiders in senior company jobs in France.

The 52-year-old started his career at Renault and has worked at Fiat - where he was one of the managers who helped launch the Fiat 500 model along late boss Sergio Marchionne - and Audi among other brands.

Mr De Meo is credited with revitalising sales at Barcelona-based Seat, imbuing it with a more sporty image and accelerating projects that were already in the works.

His portfolio will be markedly larger at Renault, however, whose brands include Dacia and Lada.

 

REUTERS

Transport

United Airlines trims service from US to China over virus

Airbus to set aside 3.6b euros to settle corruption probe

Piracy is still an unacceptable reality

Renewed push in Nissan to get Renault to cut its stake

Airbus agrees to settle bribery cases for about US$3b

Rolls-Royce B787 engines hit by safety order

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 09:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge 3% at open on virus fears

[HONG KONG]  Hong Kong stocks tanked more than three per cent at the start of trade on Wednesday as investors...

Jan 29, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia inflation edges up but still below target

[SYDNEY] Australian inflation ticked higher in the final quarter of 2019 but core measures remained subdued despite...

Jan 29, 2020 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking US stocks rebound; STI up 0.09%

SINGAPORE shares edged higher at the open on Wednesday after Wall Street stocks rebounded overnight.

Jan 29, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter hours at remaining 45

CAPITALAND has closed six malls in China - four in Wuhan and two in Xian - as required by local governments...

Jan 29, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.79...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly