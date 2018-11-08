Revamped One.Motoring site offers four more new services

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
VEHICLE owners can soon perform more services through the One.Motoring website, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday.
From Nov 26, four more digital services will be available to vehicle owners with SingPass or CorpPass two-
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg