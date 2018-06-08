You are here

Home > Transport

Ride hailing firm Gett raises US$80m from VW, others

Fri, Jun 08, 2018 - 1:59 PM

[TEL AVIV] Israel-based ride hailing app Gett has raised US$80 million in a funding round that values the company at US$1.4 billion, it said on Thursday.

All of its major shareholders including Volkswagen and Access Industries participated, Gett said in a statement.

Gett has raised more than US$700 million in funding, including US$300 million from Volkswagen in 2016.

Gett founder and CEO Dave Waiser said the company was expected to become profitable across all the countries where it operates, excluding research and development costs, by the first quarter of 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker by sales, confirmed it had participated in the latest funding round, but did not give details.

Through its board membership, Volkswagen "will continue to support Gett and its other shareholders in helping Gett to drive its business plan and further develop its future strategy," the Wolfsburg, Germany-based carmaker said.

New York City, where Gett operates under the Juno brand, is the company's fastest growing market, with 45,000 drivers having joined Juno, Waiser said. Gett bought US rival Juno for US$200 million last year.

Earlier on Thursday, Calcalist, a leading financial daily in Israel, reported that Gett was in the process of raising US$350 million. Asked about the Calcalist report on the sidelines of a TechCrunch conference, Waiser declined to comment.

The Gett app lets customers book on-demand rides or pre-book rides for later.

REUTERS

Transport

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades ComfortDelGro to 'hold'

With no earnings upside, HPHT stays a dividend play: analysts

Daimler fights Tesla, VW with new electric big rig truck

As fuel prices rise, airlines warn of higher fares

Rich moms, millennials make Canada a hot market for Rolls-Royce

Daimler fights Tesla by unveiling electric heavy-duty truck

Editor's Choice

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

BP_Ron Sim_080618_9.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

After dash to HK, Ron Sim aims to strike it right with V3 IPO

Jun 8, 2018
Real Estate

Better sales likely despite dismal June launches

Most Read

1 Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close; only establishment in Singapore with 3 Michelin stars
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor
4 COE for bigger cars lowest in eight years
5 Malaysia draws China link to huge financial scandal
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Low Taek Jho_080618_84.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has sought Interpol help to find, arrest Jho Low since 2016: Singapore authorities

BP_Court_080618_3.jpg
Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Answers finally for investors burnt by the saga in 2013?

Jun 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Trump-Kim and 3,000 reporters a boon for hospitality

Jun 8, 2018
Banking & Finance

GIC, Temasek participate in Ant Financial's US$14b Series C funding round

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening