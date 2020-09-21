You are here

Home > Transport

Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5 billion as Covid-19 bites

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

BRITAIN'S Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on Saturday that it was looking to raise up to £2.5 billion (S$4.4 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added. "We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said.

A Financial Times report said that the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.

An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added.

SEE ALSO

Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5b as Covid-19 bites

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Rolls-Royce declined to comment beyond its statement.

The Derby-based company has been reviewing funding options for the past few months, after suffering a blow from travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reduced at least 9,000 jobs in May, mainly in civil aviation, due to the slump in air travel and revealed its plans to sell Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets, last month.

In July, the group said it expected a £1-billion outflow in the second half of the year after burning through £3 billion in the first half. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Banning petrol cars by 2030 would meet UK's climate goal

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5b as Covid-19 bites

Zoox gets driverless car test permit in California, a win for Amazon

Tractor giant Deere plans to expand in Australia, New Zealand

Airbus wins lawsuit over payments to consultants linked to scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Sunday night said that it will not be acceding to watch-listed construction firm...

Sep 20, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

FIRST Reit's manager said on Sunday that it has a received a non-binding proposal regarding a proposed rental...

Sep 20, 2020 07:04 PM
Real Estate

Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

PRIVATE residential development Verdale sold 50 per cent of the 78 units launched on Saturday, in a project jointly...

Sep 20, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the requisition notice by substantial shareholder Oei...

Sep 20, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

TEE International said in a bourse filing on Saturday that MDIS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has commenced two sets of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.