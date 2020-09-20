You are here

Home > Transport

Rolls-Royce plans to raise up to £2.5b as Covid-19 bites

Sun, Sep 20, 2020 - 12:53 PM

[BENGALURU] Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings said on Saturday it was looking to raise up to £2.5 billion (S$4.39 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added.

"We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said .

A Financial Times report said the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.

An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added.

SEE ALSO

Hillhouse targets over 20b yuan for new yuan-denominated fund: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

GIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Rolls-Royce declined to comment beyond its statement.

The Derby-based company has been reviewing funding options for the past few months, after suffering a blow from travel restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reduced at least 9,000 jobs in May, mainly in civil aviation, due to the slump in air travel and revealed its plans to sell Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets, last month.

In July, the group said it expected a £1 billion outflow in the second half of the year after burning through £3 billion in the first half.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Zoox gets driverless car test permit in California, a win for Amazon

Tractor giant Deere plans to expand in Australia, New Zealand

Airbus wins lawsuit over payments to consultants linked to scandal

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 12:44 PM
Garage

ByteDance gets Trump nod to avoid TikTok shutdown

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to...

Sep 19, 2020 03:30 PM
Garage

Ant-backed brokerage Paytm Money looks to tap India's stock trading mania

[NOIDA] India's highly competitive stock broking industry has a fierce new challenger.

Sep 19, 2020 03:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Coffee caps worst week in 22 years on overflowing bean glut

[NEW YORK] The world is overflowing with coffee beans, sending futures for the arabica variety to the worst weekly...

Sep 19, 2020 03:00 PM
Real Estate

Work-anywhere shift has wealthy tech crowd invading Lake Tahoe

[LAKE TAHOE] The vibe is pre-Covid San Francisco: Airpods, electric scooters, coffee-shop coworking and cash offers...

Sep 19, 2020 02:45 PM
Consumer

McDonald's ex-CEO says he shouldn't have to return severance

[CHICAGO] Former McDonald's Corp chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook said the restaurant chain shouldn't be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

McDonald's ex-CEO says he shouldn't have to return severance

Higher gold prices no boon for pawnbrokers

Private equity using loans for payouts at fastest pace in years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.