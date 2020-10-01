You are here

Home > Transport

Rolls-Royce raising £5b, ends talks with GIC and Kuwait fund

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 4:53 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 5:27 PM

file7c2fla5hrbst33u16al.jpg
Rolls-Royce plans to raise a total of £5 billion (S$8.80 billion), including £2 billion from shareholders, to rebuild its balance sheet as the coronavirus travel crisis wreaks havoc on the British engine maker's cashflow.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Rolls-Royce plans to raise a total of £5 billion (S$8.80 billion), including £2 billion from shareholders, to rebuild its balance sheet as the coronavirus travel crisis wreaks havoc on the British engine maker's cashflow.

This came after the company called off talks with sovereign wealth funds in Kuwait and Singapore following opposition from existing shareholders, Sky News first reported.

The shareholders had opposed the plan to bring in GIC and the Kuwait Investment Office as co-investors because it would dilute existing owners, Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Airlines pay Rolls based on how many hours its engines fly in larger jets and worries over the slump in long-haul travel have knocked 80 per cent off the value of its shares this year.

Rolls, whose engines power the Boeing 787 and Airbus 350, said in May it would cut 9,000 jobs as a result of the pandemic and its finances have been under intense scrutiny.

SEE ALSO

Bang & Olufsen sales growth boosts shares

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The capital raise announced today improves our resilience to navigate the current uncertain operating environment," chief executive Warren East said on Thursday.

Rolls said in a statement that despite a cash outflow of £4 billion this year, it expected to return to positive cashflow during the second half of next year and was targeting £750 million of free cashflow in 2022.

It said that this was dependent on long-haul travel recovering. As a second wave of the coronavirus has surged across Europe, airlines have said that it will be 2024 before people are flying as much as they did in 2019.

With a market capitalisation of just £2.5 billion, Rolls said that a 10 for 3 heavily discounted rights issue was fully underwritten at 32 pence per share, a 41 per cent discount to the closing price of 130 pence per share on Wednesday.

The rights issue is subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting expected to be held on Oct 27.

Conditional upon completion of the rights issue, additional debt options will open up said Rolls, a key supplier to the government on military programmes.

The British government's UK Export Finance has indicated it was ready to support an extension of its 80 per cent guarantee of Rolls' existing £2 billion five-year term loan. It would support a loan amount increase of up to £1 billion.

Rolls, which also said it had commitments for a new two-year loan facility of £1 billion, made no reference to who was backing the rights following media reports that Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds were interested in doing so.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 05:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

CATALIST-LISTED Ayondo has been ordered by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide certain information and...

Oct 1, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.05...

Oct 1, 2020 04:58 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Real Estate

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

A NEW resale record was set for The Pinnacle@Duxton HDB at S$1.26 million for a five-room flat sold in September...

Oct 1, 2020 04:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

SP Group launches 'green credits' for consumers to offset emissions

SINGAPORE'S national utility SP Group has rolled out renewable energy certificates (RECs) for household owners to "...

Oct 1, 2020 04:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Four BP Singapore oil traders leave after probe on disputed deals

[SINGAPORE] Four members of BP's Singapore-based crude oil trading team left the company this week after more than...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Tower Transit edges out SMRT to win S$1.03b Bulim and Sembawang-Yishun bus packages

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Sembmarine, Keppel, New Silkroutes, CRCT

Government traineeship scheme eases out amid supply-demand mismatch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.