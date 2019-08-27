You are here

Home > Transport

Russian client sues Boeing to cancel 737 MAX order

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 9:43 PM

file76bsu02a8fp127igjhlj.jpg
A Russian aircraft leasing company confirmed Tuesday that it has filed the first US lawsuit to cancel an order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOSCOW] A Russian aircraft leasing company confirmed Tuesday that it has filed the first US lawsuit to cancel an order for 35 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Avia Capital Services (ACS), a subsidiary of state-owned Russian conglomerate Rostec, confirmed to AFP a report of the lawsuit in the Financial Times, which said it was the first civil action brought by a customer against the US aerospace giant over the 737 MAX.

The FT reported that ACS had filed the suit in Chicago claiming that Boeing had "intentionally" failed to disclose information about the airworthiness of the jet to its customers.

It accuses Boeing of negligence in selling the "defective" aircraft. ACS is seeking US$115 million in compensatory damages, and several times that amount in punitive damages, the FT reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Boeing's 737 MAX was grounded indefinitely after two crashes killed a total of 346 people, one involving Indonesia's Lion Air and the other involving an Ethiopian Airlines jet.

Boeing has developed a software upgrade to the 737 MAX after problems with a flight handling system were tied to the crashes.

But the jet - the company's best-selling aircraft - has still not been cleared by regulators for liftoff.

Boeing reported a loss of US$2.9 billion for the second quarter of this year, its biggest loss ever as the 737 MAX crisis dragged on.

That was in large part a result of a US$4.9 billion charge taken by the company as it negotiates compensation deals with customers.

 

AFP

Transport

Automated buses dodge peacocks, tourists and plants in Singapore test

Budget airline extends test of a surprise amenity: more legroom

Audi Singapore appoints Markus Schuster as new MD

Volkswagen ex-boss Piech has died: wife

Air Canada's planned Transat acquisition requires additional scrutiny: minister

Trump not considering US tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly