You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair cuts capacity further, citing travel restrictions

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 9:23 PM

tl-ryanair-a-180920.jpg
Ryanair has been forced to cut its capacity in October by a further 20 per cent and may have to do the same for the rest of the winter unless European Union (EU) governments ease their Covid-19 travel restrictions, it said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] Ryanair has been forced to cut its capacity in October by a further 20 per cent and may have to do the same for the rest of the winter unless European Union (EU) governments ease their Covid-19 travel restrictions, it said on Friday.

The budget airline, whose group chief executive Michael O'Leary last week described the winter as a "write-off", said it would fly about 40 per cent of the capacity it flew last October, down from a previous target of 50 per cent.

"If current trends and EU governments' mismanagement of the return of air travel and normal economic activity continue, then similar capacity cuts may be required across the winter period," a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement.

Ryanair's share price fell 4.5 per cent by 9.40am GMT.

The capacity reductions, it said, were required because of "damage caused to forward bookings by continuous changes in EU government travel restrictions and policies, many of which are introduced at short notice".

SEE ALSO

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It called for a proposed coordinated EU system of restrictions to be implemented immediately.

Airlines across Europe have blamed an uneven patchwork of travel restrictions and quarantine rules for a stop-go recovery that has proven tougher than many expected.

Ahead of the latest cuts, Mr O'Leary last week said that he expected to fly about 50 million passengers in the financial year to March, one third of the previous year's volume. It did not provide an updated forecast.

The airline operated capacity of about 67 million seats last winter and a 60 per cent cut would leave its capacity around 27 million in the final six months of the current financial year, which ends on March 31.

Ryanair flew about 12 million passengers in the first five months of the current financial year and has yet to release data for September.

The Ryanair statement said it expects fewer than 30 per cent empty seats on its October flights after the capacity cut, against an average of 6 per cent empty seats on flights last winter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

Carmakers cry foul as EU's climate plan takes aim at industry

EU travel industry steps up quarantine pushback

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

Uber to seek partial sale of US$6.3b Didi stake

Emirates airline to produce kosher meals as Israel beckons

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 09:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare receives letter of demand from Rajah & Tann

CAMSING Healthcare has received a letter of demand dated Sept 17, 2020 from Rajah & Tann in relation to...

Sep 18, 2020 09:00 PM
Life & Culture

New Parma owner promises exciting football in long-term project

[SWITZERLAND] Patience is a virtue not often associated with Serie A clubs, among officials or supporters, but the...

Sep 18, 2020 08:49 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday: officials

[WASHINGTON] The US Commerce Department said it will issue an order Friday that will bar people in the United States...

Sep 18, 2020 08:26 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA pilots agree to deeper pay cuts amid Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) pilots have agreed to take deeper pay cuts of up to 50 per cent so that more of...

Sep 18, 2020 07:28 PM
Technology

Macquarie prepares intel analytics seller Nuix for US$1.5b IPO

[SYDNEY] Australia's Macquarie Group is preparing to list its majority-owned software provider Nuix in a deal that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PSD announces changes in permanent secretaries; MAS reshuffling senior posts

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Gold firms on economic worries, stimulus hopes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.