Ryanair forecasts biggest ever loss on virus hit

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 3:57 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair warned Monday that it will suffer a record annual loss of almost 1.0 billion euros (S$1.6 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand for air travel.

Ryanair forecast a net loss of between 850 million and 950 million euros in its current...

