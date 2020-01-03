You are here

Ryanair prepared for more 737 MAX delays: report

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 3:50 PM

Ryanair is prepared for further delays to the delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX airliners, its chief executive Michael O'Leary told German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, adding that he would only talk compensation after the aircraft had been delivered.
[BERLIN] Ryanair is prepared for further delays to the delivery of its Boeing 737 MAX airliners, its chief executive Michael O'Leary told German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, adding that he would only talk compensation after the aircraft had been delivered.

The troubled airliner has been grounded since two crashes, which claimed 346 lives, raised fears about the next-generation jet's safety. One of the world's largest airlines, Ryanair has ordered 135 of the jets.

"We were meant to have 58 planes by the summer," he said in the interview, extracts from which were published on Friday. "That went down to 30, then 20, then 10 and the latest is maybe only five. It's possible we'll only get the first jets in October 2020." 

