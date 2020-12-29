You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move

Tue, Dec 29, 2020 - 5:25 PM

AK_ra_2912.jpg
Ryanair on Tuesday confirmed it would restrict the voting rights of British shareholders from Jan 1 in a bid to ensure it remains majority EU-owned and retain full licensing and flight rights in the bloc.
PHOTO: AFP

[DUBLIN] Ryanair on Tuesday confirmed it would restrict the voting rights of British shareholders from Jan 1 in a bid to ensure it remains majority EU-owned and retain full licensing and flight rights in the bloc.

The plan to restrict British shareholders was approved by the airline last year, subject to the terms of a final agreement on Britain's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, which was agreed last week.

"Restricted Share Notices will be issued to the registered holder(s) of each Restricted Share in due course, specifying that the holder(s) of such shares shall not be entitled to attend, speak or vote at any general meeting of the Company," Ryanair said in a statement.

"These resolutions will remain in place until the Board of the Company determines that the ownership and control of the Company is no longer such that there is any risk to the airline licences held by the Company's subsidiaries," the statement said.

UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, will not be permitted to acquire ordinary shares, the statement said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Ryanair last February said that while the airline was 55 per cent EU-owned, Britain-based shareholders at the time controlled around 20 per cent of its stock.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan said at the time he expected half of those to re-domicile to the EU if Britain chose to make a sharp break with the EU.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Taiwan's EVA Air says eight sacked since March for breaching Covid-19 rules

Brexit deal may be too little, too late for UK's car industry

Vietnam Airlines to issue US$346m worth of shares to raise capital

Swan Late: mourning bird holds up German trains

Asia's high net worth acquiring taste for private jets

AirAsia in major pivot to digital business to stay afloat

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 29, 2020 05:29 PM
Government & Economy

More England Covid patients in hospital than at April peak

[LONDON] England is "back in the eye" of the coronavirus storm, health chiefs warned Tuesday, with as many patients...

Dec 29, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 8.91...

Dec 29, 2020 04:51 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks extend gains over global growth prospects

[LONDON] European stocks extended their year-end rally on Tuesday as a Brexit trade deal, hopes of an expanded US...

Dec 29, 2020 04:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

Orsted enters US$2.7b deal to sell stake in Taiwan

[COPENHAGEN] Orsted, the world's biggest developer of offshore wind parks, has agreed to sell a stake in a farm off...

Dec 29, 2020 04:43 PM
Energy & Commodities

UK power grid heads for greenest year with renewables growth

[LONDON] Britain's power generation industry is headed for its greenest year yet as more renewable capacity is added...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Brexit deal may be too little, too late for UK's car industry

Chip Eng Seng scraps kindergarten tie-up with Repton

Stocks to watch: Nutryfarm, Starhill Global Reit, Chip Eng Seng, First Reit, CDW

Three company directors charged with conspiring to cheat IBM Capital of S$160,500

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for