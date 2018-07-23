You are here

Home > Transport

Ryanair says summer fares weaker than expected

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 1:10 PM

file71425ona5vq14zhhx69l.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBLIN] Ryanair on Monday warned that average fares would be lower than expected during its key summer period due to high competition, unusually hot weather in Northern Europe and uncertainty caused by a series of strikes.

Weaker fares combined with higher staff and fuel costs caused profit for the three months to the end of June, the first quarter of its financial year, to fall by 20 per cent compared with last year, it said.

But the profit of 319 million euros (S$509.5 million) for the first quarter, was in line with earlier guidance and slightly ahead of a forecast of 305 million euros, according to a company poll of analysts.

Ryanair reaffirmed its forecast for profit for the year to be between 1.25 billion euros and 1.35 billion euros, down from a record 1.45 billion in the year to March 31. The average analyst forecast is 1.31 billion, according to the poll.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ryanair in May forecast a 5 per cent decline in average fares in the first quarter and a rise of 4 per cent in the second quarter. On Monday it said fares fell 4 per cent in the first quarter but would rise by only 1 per cent in the second.

It reaffirmed its guidance for fares for the year to end-March 2019 to be broadly flat year on year.

REUTERS

Transport

Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss new CEO

Scrap subways to make way for driverless cars?

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

SMRT to face S$1.9m in fines for 2 incidents in 2016 and 2017

SembMarine posts S$55.62m Q2 net loss

AI is a driving force in the region

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_230718_1.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

Jul 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening