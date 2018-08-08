Ryanair to scrap 250 flights over German pilot strike Friday

Ryanair said it will cancel 250 flights to and from Germany on Friday after German pilots announced they were joining Europe-wide strikes against the carrier, in a spiralling row over pay and conditions.

[FRANKFURT] Ryanair said it will cancel 250 flights to and from Germany on Friday after German pilots announced they were joining Europe-wide strikes against the carrier, in a spiralling row over pay and conditions.

The carrier had already axed 146 out of some 2,400 scheduled flights across Europe because of strikes planned by Irish, Belgian and Swedish pilots on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Frankfurt, Ryanair's chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said the airline regretted the "unnecessary strike action".

AFP