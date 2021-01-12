You are here

Home > Transport

Saudi Arabia puts financing for Riyadh airport expansion on hold

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 10:56 PM

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia has put on hold financing plans potentially worth billions of dollars for the expansion of Riyadh's airport, sources said, a sign that the kingdom is re-assessing strategic priorities after the coronavirus crisis.

Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, approached banks last year with a request for financing proposals on the planned airport expansion, which sources said would have been worth several billions of dollars.

The expansion was part of the country's aim to diversify the economy, create jobs and reduce dependence on oil revenues.

The company has now halted the process, three banking sources said.

"At this stage, it's been cancelled," said one of the sources. "In this environment I guess they have decided that it doesn't necessarily make sense to borrow money to expand the airport right now," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It has been put on hold, postponed. They are prioritising projects based on budgetary needs," a second source said.

The Saudi government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought global aviation to its knees.

The kingdom had begun preparations in 2017 to sell a minority stake in Riyadh airport, the second biggest in the country. Those plans were also suspended, sources told Reuters in 2018.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, saw its economy contract sharply last year due to the impact of lower petroleum revenues and the coronavirus crisis. It plans to cut state spending this year by about 7 per cent to tame a yawning fiscal deficit.

Meanwhile, the country this week announced plans worth hundreds of billions of dollars to build a zero-carbon city at Neom, a 26,500-square-km high-tech development on the Red Sea planned for completion in 2025.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Mercedes and BMW's dominance wanes as electric brands ascend

Indonesia retrieves 'black box' from crashed Sriwijaya Air plane

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Former Airbus CEO joins electric-flight startup Lilium

Indonesia says crashed Sriwijaya Air jet had passed airworthiness check

Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng gets S$2.66b line of credit

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 10:51 PM
Government & Economy

Britain introduces new company rules to stop links to China's Xinjiang

[LONDON] Britain will introduce new rules for companies to try to prevent goods from China's Xinjiang region...

Jan 12, 2021 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

China's credit growth slows as policy support eases

[SHANGHAI] China's credit growth moderated in December, suggesting that the massive increase in credit since last...

Jan 12, 2021 09:57 PM
Garage

Asset platform Zipmex raises US$6m in new funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED digital asset exchange Zipmex has closed a US$6 million funding round, the trading platform...

Jan 12, 2021 09:52 PM
Companies & Markets

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

CATALIST-LISTED tourism operator Memories Group faces material uncertainty over whether it can continue as a going...

Jan 12, 2021 09:38 PM
Consumer

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for