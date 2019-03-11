You are here

Home > Transport

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund establishes helicopter operator

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 10:00 PM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's state-run Public Investment Fund (PIF) has established the kingdom's first commercial helicopter operator with an initial capital of 565 million riyals (S$204.7 million), state news agency SPA reported said on Monday.

The company will offer private air transport within the country's major cities, as well as tourist trips to other parts of the country, according to SPA's statement.

PIF is supporting government plans to diversify its economy, with investments in renewable energy, infrastructure and entertainment.

The fund, which has US$360 billion in assets according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, is also an investor in ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies and owns stakes in electric car makers Tesla and Lucid Motors.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi are said to plan shift to one board

London mayor in court to stop Heathrow expansion

China asks local airlines to ground Boeing 737 Max: Caijing

Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn seeks permission to attend board meeting on Tuesday: report

Second Boeing 737 Max crash within months kills 157 in Ethiopia

Thirty passengers treated at JFK after flight hits turbulence

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

Must Read

BP_HKEX_110319_45.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Stocks

MSCI, HKEX to launch futures contracts on China share index

file6ucy3iwnwpk17tu3oik0.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's buyout offer for Keppel T&T 'fair and reasonable', says IFA

Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement to acquire African company for US$104.4m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening