SBS Transit to offer free Wi-Fi on 300 buses plying Bukit Merah area from February

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 11:19 AM

SBS.jpg
Buses plying the Bukit Merah area will have free Wi-Fi from February, transport operator SBS Transit announced on Wednesday (Nov 14).
PHOTO: ST FILE

Some 300 buses which serve the 118 routes that are part of the Bukit Merah Bus Package run by SBS Transit will have the free service.

This will be the first major roll-out of free Wi-Fi, as the service had previously been available on selected bus services or over a limited period.

By 2020, free Wi-Fi will be available at all train stations and bus interchanges.

SBS Transit said features such as interactive touchscreen panels and digital feedback panels will be introduced at the Bukit Merah and HarbourFront bus interchanges on Nov 18.

The ComfortDelGro subsidiary said the interactive touchscreens will provide travel information such as bus services, bus departure times, bus routes and location maps.

Commuters can also find up-to-date information such as service extension hours, route diversions or service delays. They can also give instant feedback on facilities such as toilet cleanliness and lighting of the interchanges.

SBS Transit chief executive Gan Juay Kiat said: "As part of our continuous commitment to enhance commuters' travelling experience, we are leveraging technology to boost our service quality as well as increase the accessibility and availability of information for commuters.

"We will continue to look for ways to make public transport travel a more commuter-friendly, convenient and seamless experience."

THE STRAITS TIMES

