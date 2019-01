Divers have found the second black box from a doomed Lion Air jet that crashed last year killing all 189 people onboard, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

"We have found the cockpit voice recorder this morning, at around 9am," Haryo Satmiko, head of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, told AFP.

AFP