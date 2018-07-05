You are here
Seletar's new passenger terminal to open in Dec
S$80m airport facility is designed to handle up to 700,000 travellers a year
Singapore
A NEW S$80 million passenger terminal will open at Seletar Airport in December to provide more space for Singapore's private and business jet traffic to grow, and free up capacity at Changi Airport for larger planes.
The new facility - six
