Sentosa shuttles to be protected against cyber attacks

ST Engineering teams up with Israeli startup to come up with security solutions
Wed, Jun 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The cyber security capabilities of ST Engineering will pair up with SafeRide's software to root out and eliminate vulnerabilities from connected and autonomous vehicles.

Singapore

ST Engineering is collaborating with Israeli automotive cyber security startup SafeRide Technologies to protect the autonomous shuttles on Sentosa from cyber attacks.

These driverless shuttles will operate from next year.

The partnership will integrate ST

