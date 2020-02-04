You are here

Shares of AirAsia, AirAsia X fall after CEO, chairman step aside

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Shares of budget airline AirAsia Group and its long-haul subsidiary, AirAsia X, fell in early trade on Tuesday after the group's CEO Tony Fernandes and Chairman Kamarudin Meranun said they would step aside for two months.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Both Mr Fernandes and Mr Kamarudin announced late on Monday that they would step aside as authorities investigate allegations that Airbus had paid a bribe of US$50 million to win plane orders from the AirAsia.

AirAsia Group's shares fell 5 per cent as markets opened in Kuala Lumpur, while AirAsia X shares lost 8 per cent.

REUTERS

