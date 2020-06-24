You are here

Home > Transport

Shipments from China held for extra customs checks at Indian port: sources

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 4:51 PM

ym-chennaiport-240620.jpg
Customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks, sources aware of the delays told Reuters, amid a backlash against China over a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHENNAI] Customs officials at Chennai, one of India's biggest ports, have held shipments originating from China for extra checks, sources aware of the delays told Reuters, amid a backlash against China over a border clash in which 20 Indian soldiers died.

The increased scrutiny on shipments from China at Chennai Port, which handles various cargo including automobiles, auto components, fertilisers and petroleum products, could disrupt supply chains.

While there is no official order from the government yet, customs officers there have told importers to not allow goods coming from China to leave the port without being inspected, three sources said.

Shipments are typically only subjected to random checks and not mandatory screening.

An official at India's finance ministry, which oversees the customs department, declined to comment. And it was not immediately clear at which other ports in the country shipments were being held.

SEE ALSO

Relaxed 'hukou' rules spark China housing rebound beyond Beijing

A consignment of auto parts being shipped by US automaker Ford Motor's from China to a plant in India has been held at Chennai port for further checks, one of the sources said.

A Ford India spokesperson said a consignment of parts required for manufacturing and export of products is on hold in Chennai.

"We are working with the authorities and supporting them with necessary documents and details requested by them," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Pharmaceutical consignments are also stuck at Chennai and other ports and at an airport, and drug companies have been told their shipments will be released after rigorous scrutiny of each container, down to every drum, according to a senior industry executive.

"This testing process would take at least a week to complete and will cause disruption," the executive said.

The Chennai Customs Brokers' Association, a trade body for logistics companies, told its members on Tuesday to expect some delays as it had received an internal instruction from the customs department to hold all consignments which have originated from China.

"An official trade notice/circular (is) still awaited from customs," the association said in its notice.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's central bank cuts GDP outlook, holds key rate at record low

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank expects the economy to contract by the sharpest rate on record this year but kept...

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Consumer

Johnson & Johnson told to pay US$2.1b over cancer-causing talc powder

[WASHINGTON] A US court has upheld a verdict that talcum powder sold by Johnson & Johnson caused ovarian cancer...

Jun 24, 2020 04:28 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares finished on a negative note following the previous day's healthy gains, with traders...

Jun 24, 2020 04:21 PM
Consumer

Sony plans to wring more revenue from chip arm via subscriptions

[TOKYO] Sony Corp is developing subscription-based services for its semiconductor customers, moving beyond just...

Jun 24, 2020 04:10 PM
Technology

Huawei opens Shanghai flagship store as US pressure grows

[SHANGHAI] Chinese telecom giant Huawei opened its second global flagship store in Shanghai on Wednesday, part of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.