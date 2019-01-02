Shipping confidence dips as New Year approaches

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THOSE who had hoped 2018 would see a general resurgence in shipping markets will have been disappointed, although some trades did reasonably well. So it comes as no great surprise that international accountant and shipping adviser Moore Stephens's latest Confidence Survey shows that shipping
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg