You are here
SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up
Several 737-800 aircraft likely to be rejigged from existing 162 business and economy seats to all-economy set-up
Singapore
SINGAPORE AIRLINES (SIA) will transfer some of SilkAir's aircraft to budget arm Scoot to compete more effectively on short-haul routes in the latest move under its ongoing transformation programme.
According to Centre for Asia Pacific
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg