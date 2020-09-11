SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
BATTERED by the pandemic, Singapore Airlines (SIA) will cull 4,300 positions as a slower-than-expected recovery in travel demand forces the airline group to restructure to face a new normal.
Of the 4,300 positions, 2,400 staff in Singapore and abroad could be hit by lay-...
