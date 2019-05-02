You are here

Home > Transport

SilkAir launches direct flights between Singapore and Busan

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 9:31 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SILKAIR is now operating non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan in South Korea, the regional subsidiary of Singapore Airlines said on Thursday.

There will be four weekly flights on the Busan-Singapore route, operated with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flights will depart Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Busan is the first South Korean city on SilkAir’s network, the airline’s chief executive officer Foo Chai Woo said.

SilkAir said it is currently the only airline offering regular services on this route.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The route’s inaugural flight, MI876, departed Changi International Airport on May 1 at 11.37pm Singapore time and arrived at Gimhae International Airport on May 2 at 7.07am Korea time. The flight duration was 6 hours and 30 minutes.

With the launch of the Singapore-Busan route, SilkAir also introduced Korean in-flight cuisine, with popular dishes like bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), beef japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), chicken bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is a destination known for its natural coastal scenery and local cultural attractions, SilkAir said.

Singapore Airlines shares were trading at S$9.66 as at 9.19am on Thursday, down two Singapore cents from Tuesday’s close.

Transport

SpaceX capsule was destroyed in 'anomoly': lawmaker

Tesla sued over California 'autopilot' death

Qantas seeks backing from pilots, regulator for record-long routes

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce commits to three more years at the helm

Ongoing pilot strike sets stage for 2019 loss: SAS chairman

Female truck drivers changing attitudes in Ghana

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

May 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Centurion Corp, Procurri Corp

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening