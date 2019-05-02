SilkAir launches direct flights between Singapore and Busan

SILKAIR is now operating non-stop flights between Singapore and Busan in South Korea, the regional subsidiary of Singapore Airlines said on Thursday.

There will be four weekly flights on the Busan-Singapore route, operated with the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The flights will depart Singapore on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Busan is the first South Korean city on SilkAir’s network, the airline’s chief executive officer Foo Chai Woo said.

SilkAir said it is currently the only airline offering regular services on this route.

The route’s inaugural flight, MI876, departed Changi International Airport on May 1 at 11.37pm Singapore time and arrived at Gimhae International Airport on May 2 at 7.07am Korea time. The flight duration was 6 hours and 30 minutes.

With the launch of the Singapore-Busan route, SilkAir also introduced Korean in-flight cuisine, with popular dishes like bibimbap (Korean mixed rice), beef japchae (stir-fried glass noodles), chicken bulgogi and kimchi fried rice.

Located on the southeastern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is a destination known for its natural coastal scenery and local cultural attractions, SilkAir said.

Singapore Airlines shares were trading at S$9.66 as at 9.19am on Thursday, down two Singapore cents from Tuesday’s close.