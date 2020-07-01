You are here

Singapore Airport adopts contactless toilets and robot cleaners for Covid-19 travel

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 10:15 PM

ym-toilet-010720.jpg
Singapore's Changi Airport is implementing a range of new anti-virus measures as it prepares for a gradual resumption of flights in the post Covid-19 outbreak world.
Proximity touch check-in kiosks coated with anti-microbial disinfectant, new acrylic screens for counter staff, autonomous cleaning robots with misting attachments, and contactless toilets are just some of the measures the airport is introducing to increase hygiene levels and reduce possible virus transmission, according to a press release.

One of the world's busiest airports for international passenger traffic, Changi like most of its global peers has been brought to an almost compete standstill by the virus outbreak, which has decimated the tourism industry.

In the first tentative steps toward reopening, Singapore last month signed an agreement with six Chinese cities and provinces exclusively for business travelers. The city-state is also in talks to establish "travel bubbles" with several countries including Malaysia, New Zealand and South Korea.

