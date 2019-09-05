You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore, China tie-up to ease sea port clearance with the use of e-certificates

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 3:56 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE maritime authorities of Singapore and China will cooperate to issue, use and accept electronic certificates for port clearance and Port State Control (PSC) inspections, they announced on Thursday.

PSC inspections are meant to ensure that visiting foreign ships at national ports comply with international regulations.

This bilateral collaboration comes under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) signed on Thursday.

International shipping accounts for more than 80 per cent of global trade, by transporting goods and raw materials, both authorities said in a joint media statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The certificates of ships and their crew are key documents used in port clearance. Using electronic certificates will bring benefits such as greater efficiency in port clearance, a lower administrative burden on shipping companies and ships, and effective enforcement by maritime and port authorities.

Cao Desheng, director-general of MSA, and Quah Ley Hoon, chief executive of MPA, inked the MOU at the 11th China-Singapore Senior Official’s Committee meeting in Beijing, China.

It builds upon the existing partnership between China and Singapore under the 2011 MOU on maritime, shipping and port cooperation between the transport ministries of both countries.

The latest MOU also advances the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which is the sea route part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, according to the joint statement.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Charles Schwab_050919_48.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

nz_wework_050933.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Garage

IPO hopeful WeWork adds woman to board, CEO returns US$5.9m after backlash

Sep 5, 2019
Real Estate

Far East Hospitality to open its first hotel in Japan ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly