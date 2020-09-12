Singapore, Japan to launch green lane on Sept 18 for essential travel

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE will launch a green lane for essential business and official travel with Japan on Sept 18, the foreign affairs ministers of both countries said in a joint press statement on Friday.
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Japanese counterpart Motegi...
