You are here

Home > Transport

Singapore to trial on-demand public bus services from Dec 17

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 1:40 PM

FROM Dec 17, commuters in Joo Koon and Marina Downtown will be able to hail a public bus the way they hail a private-hire ride using a phone app, as part of a six-month trial.

They can request pick-ups and drop-offs at any bus stop within the two areas.  

They will be able to make use of the SBS Transit service from 11am to 3pm, and 8.30pm to 11.30pm for Joo Koon in Jurong, and 8.30pm to 11.45pm for Marina Downtown. 

The service will be available on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The fare will be based on a distance of 3.2km, which is currently 77 Singapore cents for adult card users. Commuters will be issued an e-boarding pass once a booking is successful.

They pay for their ride in the usual way - by tapping their ez-link card

And from Jan 4, the on-demand bus service will be available from the Central Business District (CBD) to Bedok and Tampines. SMRT will ply this service on Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays, from 11.30pm to 2am.

Users will pay a flat fare of S$4.50.

The app for the Marina Downtown and CBD-Bedok-Tampines areas is BusNow, provided by homegrown Swat. The app for the Joo Koon area is BusGo, by American company Via.

Both apps will be available for download by the end of Monday.

The Land Transport Authority said regular bus services will still be available but at a lower frequency during the six-month trial of the new on-demand bus service.

The interval between regular bus services will be 30 minutes for the Joo Koon area and 40 minutes for the Marina Downtown area - double the current service intervals.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Keen developer interest expected for Bugis GLS sites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file72h61ghmjthl77jd5t5.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange unveils high-grade iron ore swaps and futures; partners China's Nanhua Futures to develop new indices

AK_DTrump_0312.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

China agrees to 'reduce and remove' tariffs on US cars: Trump

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's outlook darkens as factory activity slips, new orders fall

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening