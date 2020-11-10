You are here

Home > Transport

Singaporeans expect travel resumption by H2 2021 but remain cautious amid Covid-19: poll

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 1:25 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file7cr45e6wzsi1gko4kdp.jpg
A UOB survey found that eight in 10 Singaporeans expect that international travel will resume fully by the second half of 2021.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

WHILE Singaporeans are among the most optimistic in the region about when international travel will return, they are also among the most cautious when it comes to whether they would actually begin travelling.

A UOB survey found that eight in 10 Singaporeans expect that international...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Electric-truck startup Nikola says talks with GM ongoing

SIA silent on S$6.2b of mandatory convertible bonds

SingPost's recovery hobbled by reduced airfreight capacity: analysts

Japan Airlines shares tumble after plan for new share sale

Virgin's Hyperloop carries passengers for the 1st time

Egypt says it plans railway lines extending to Libya and Sudan

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson presses on with Brexit law-break plan after Lords defeat

[LONDON] The UK's House of Lords rejected government plans to break international law over Brexit, putting the onus...

Nov 10, 2020 01:12 PM
Technology

Huawei to sell 100b yuan Honor unit to Shenzhen government, Digital China, others: sources

[HONG KONG] Huawei plans to sell budget-brand smartphone unit Honor in a 100 billion yuan (S$20.5 billion) deal to a...

Nov 10, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

US Covid-19 hospitalisations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients

[BENGALURU] There were just over 59,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the United States on Monday, the...

Nov 10, 2020 01:04 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early 2021

[SINGAPORE] Singapore could have a Covid-19 vaccine by early next year.

Nov 10, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

India's Modi facing tough battle in first vote since pandemic

[MUMBAI] Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, which is in coalition with the ruling alliance in Bihar, is fighting...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

Stocks to watch: Cromwell E-Reit, Riverstone, Sunningdale, Bumitama Agri, Vicom

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for