Singaporeans expect travel resumption by H2 2021 but remain cautious amid Covid-19: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHILE Singaporeans are among the most optimistic in the region about when international travel will return, they are also among the most cautious when it comes to whether they would actually begin travelling.
A UOB survey found that eight in 10 Singaporeans expect that international...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes