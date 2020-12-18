Singapore's segregated travel lane will help private jet operators take off

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BUSINESS aviation in and out of Singapore could get a boost from the segregated travel lane (STL) announced by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Tuesday. This will allow business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries to enter Singapore for short...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes