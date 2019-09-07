You are here

Six flights between Singapore, South Korea retimed due to Typhoon Lingling: SIA

Sat, Sep 07, 2019

Six flights between Singapore and South Korean cities Seoul and Busan were rescheduled on Saturday due to Typhoon Lingling, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said.
Four SIA flights and two by SilkAir were affected.

In a Facebook advisory, SIA said flights SQ612 and SQ600 from Singapore to Seoul were retimed.

Flight SQ612, scheduled to depart at 2.25am, left at about 1am. The departure time for SQ600 was moved from 8am to 12.40pm.

Flights SQ611 and SQ609 from Seoul to Singapore were also retimed. Flight SQ611, scheduled to depart at 11.20am from Seoul, was retimed to 9.35am.

The departure timefor flight SQ609, originally scheduled at 4.40pm, has been postponed to 9.20pm.

Planes in South Korea were grounded and thousands of homes left without electricity due to Typhoon Lingling.

Strong winds and rain from the typhoon affected the southern resort island of Jeju and southern mainland regions, according to the South Korean Ministry of Interior and Safety.

Two SilkAir flights between Singapore and Busan were retimed due to the typhoon.

Flight MI18, from Singapore to Busan, was re-numbered to flight MI9876. The flight was scheduled to depart on Friday night at 11.35pm, but instead departed on Saturday at 7am.

Flight MI875, re-numbered to MI9875, from Busan to Singapore, has also been pushed back. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 8.30am, but has been retimed to 3.25pm.

According to SIA, flights SQ608, SQ607, SQ602 and SQ603 operated as per their scheduled departure timings.

SIA advised customers to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

THE STRAITS TIMES

