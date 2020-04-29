You are here

Home > Transport

SK Innovation to start building second electric-vehicle battery plant in US

Wed, Apr 29, 2020 - 2:34 PM

[SEOUL] South Korea's SK Innovation, a supplier for Volkswagen and Ford Motors, will spend US$727 million to build its second electric-vehicle (EV) battery plant in the US, the company said on Tuesday.

Construction of the plant with annual capacity of 11.7 gigawatt-hours of batteries will begin in July in the southern state of Georgia with production aimed for 2023, the firm, already building its first factory there, said in a statement.

It will make a further investment in its second US factory, bringing total spending to about US$1.5 billion, a company representative told Reuters, without specifying a timeframe.

The firm plans an investment of 1.2 trillion won (S$1.51 billion) in its first US factory, with capacity of 9.8 GWh intended to serve Volkswagen's EV base in neighbouring Tennessee, and production on track to begin in 2022.

SK Innovation, South Korea's biggest oil refiner, has rapidly expanded into EV batteries, with factories in South Korea, China and Hungary.

SEE ALSO

Volkswagen restarts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown

It is also involved in a legal battle in the US with South Korean rival LG Chem. A win for LG Chem could stop SK Innovation from importing EV batteries and components.

This month, researcher Wood Mackenzie forecast a drop of 43 per cent this year in global sales of electric vehicles (EV), to 1.3 million units, hit by the coronavirus outbreak, lower oil prices and consumers' wait-and-see approach to purchases of new models.

REUTERS

Transport

SMRT Taxis extends full rental waiver, expands food delivery tie-ups

Boeing eyes major bond issue to raise funds: sources

ComfortDelGro Taxi starts food delivery service

Aviation industry warns of cargo capacity shortfall

British Airways set to cut up to 12,000 jobs

Ford says 2nd-quarter loss due to coronavirus to exceed US$5b

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 29, 2020 02:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Copying rich world's virus plan is big risk for emerging markets

[SINGAPORE] To fight the coronavirus, developing economies from Colombia to Indonesia are turning to a playbook that...

Apr 29, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

City of Beijing may ease quarantine rules as early as Thursday: sources

[BEIJING] The city of Beijing plans to ease quarantine rules for some domestic travellers from low-risk areas in...

Apr 29, 2020 02:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank swings to Q1 loss amid restructuring, coronavirus outbreak

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank swung to a loss in the first quarter as the bank undergoes a costly overhaul and battles...

Apr 29, 2020 02:08 PM
Garage

Uber, TripAdvisor hit with massive layoffs as virus outbreak dries up business

UBER and Tripadvisor, two heavyweights in the transport and travel industries, have turned to implementing severe...

Apr 29, 2020 01:32 PM
Garage

Gig workers get help as fiscal stimulus catches up with times

[SINGAPORE] Diana Kicherer had to stop teaching her usual 10 weekly classes in Geneva when yoga studios were closed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.