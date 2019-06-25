You are here

Home > Transport

Skies unlikely to clear up for some airline stocks to fly

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

IN A European market up about 14 per cent this year, only three sectors have completely missed out: telecoms, travel & leisure and banks. Among those laggards, airlines have been hit particularly hard. The shooting down of a US drone by Iran last week dealt another blow to an industry already facing too many challenges.

After a very poor performance in 2018, airlines are getting no respite. They're being hammered by a combo of a price war, high fuel costs on average, trade tensions and slower global growth. Several companies have issued profit warnings this year, including Ryanair and Lufthansa, while tensions in Iran have already pushed some airlines to divert flights.

The pain isn't over according to HSBC analysts, who anticipate "many" more profit warnings within the industry on weakening demand trends. Looking at individual performances, Wizz Air has been a real winner. Its recipe for success: exposure to faster growing central and eastern Euro-pean markets. At the other end, Norwegian Air has been particularly affected by the grounding of its Boeing fleet and failed merger talks with IAG.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite multiple downgrades, the consensus still sees upside for most stocks. The sector hasn't been under particular attack from shortsellers. Air France-KLM is the only company with a high short interest level.

Yet, the downside risks remain high. Cargo freight is highly sensitive to global growth, while trade tensions and protectionism also go against the sector. Strikes are another problem, particularly for Lufthansa with industrial action on the cards for July.

There isn't much to hope for. A potential return to synchronised global growth, spurred by a weaker dollar and dovish central bank policies, could extend the cycle and become a catalyst for airlines in the medium term. As for the short term, all eyes will be on the Trump-Xi meeting ahead of the G-20 this week. Fewer barriers and more trade is all the sector needs. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

BT_20190625_PMLEE25_3817471.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade tension 'unlikely to lead to crisis, but global economy could split'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening