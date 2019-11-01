You are here

Slowing growth, tighter emission standards likely to shrink China's auto market by about 8% in 2019

Fri, Nov 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

In 2018, around 28 million cars were sold in China, but the figure may fall to around 26 million in 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AUTO sales in China may skid to 26 million this year, a drop of around 8 per cent, a senior industry executive warned, as the world's largest auto market braces for a second year of contraction amid slowing economic growth and tighter vehicle emissions standards.

The latest prediction by Fu Bingfeng, executive vice-chairman of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), beats the group's previous forecast for a 5 per cent drop, issued in July.

Amid gathering gloom over the global auto industry's biggest growth story of the last 20 years, carmakers like General Motors, Ford and Peugeot SA have all reported double-digit percentage sales declines.

Some smaller firms have even started to shut down capacity and seek consolidation.

"For this year, we now expect to see if we can hold on to (sales of) 26 million vehicles," Mr Fu told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of a Singapore forum led by China Center for International Economic Exchange late on Wednesday.

He said sales declines should be viewed as part of the industry's transformation towards higher production standards, lower-emission cars and new energy vehicles (NEVs), adding the association was still ultimately bullish about the future prospects of the market.

Around 28 million cars were sold in China in 2018, down 3 per cent from a year earlier, the first sales drop since 1990s. Monthly sales dropped in September to mark the 15th consecutive month of decline.

A spokesman for CAAM in Beijing confirmed on Thursday the industry group expects an 8 per cent decline in sales from the previous year, without disclosing further details.

Mr Fu said China annual auto sales were ultimately still on track to hit 30 million by 2023 with further headroom, he said.

"Forty million units a year cannot be the rooftop of China's car market," he said.

Still, amid the current sales downturn, Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp became the first big foreign car manufacturer to shut up shop in the country.

The sales slump has even extended to the NEV sector, due to subsidy cuts. NEV sales skidded 34 per cent in September year-on-year following a 16 per cent decline in August.

"The development of new energy vehicles is still at early stage, so talking about its growth now is not very meaningful," Mr Fu said. REUTERS

