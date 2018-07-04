Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000

Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower in the latest tender Wednesday (July 4), with the premium for mainstream cars plunging to its lowest in nearly a decade.

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower in the latest tender Wednesday (July 4), with the premium for mainstream cars plunging to its lowest in nearly a decade.

COE for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $25,000, down from $34,110 - the lowest since March 2010.

COE for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $31,000, down from $33,900.

Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, ended at $31,001, down from $34,400.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at $31,092, down from $32,001. Motorcycle premium eased to $6,514, down from $6,889.

Motor industry watchers said a July 1 emission ruling, which measures the amount of particulate matter a car produces, had rendered a number of models - especially those brought in by parallel importers - unviable. With fewer bidders, prices plummeted.

