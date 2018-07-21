You are here
SMRT to face S$1.9m in fines for 2 incidents in 2016 and 2017
One resulted in the death of 2 trainees, while the other was the tunnel flooding last year which affected 230,000 passengers
Singapore
RAIL operator SMRT faces fines totalling S$1.9 million for two incidents - an accident in March 2016 which resulted in the death of two SMRT trainees and the flooding incident in October last year which disrupted train services for about 231,000
