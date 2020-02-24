You are here

Home > Transport

Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korean Inc braces for virus impact

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 3:19 PM

[SEOUL] Some South Korean workers at Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor are staying home as a precautionary measure as corporate Korea scrambles to prevent the coronavirus outbreak from disrupting its home market.

About 1,500 workers of Samsung Electronics' phone complex in the southeastern city of Gumi have self-quarantined, after one of its workers was infected with the disease, a person familiar with the matter said.

They include 900 workers who commute to Gumi from neighbouring Daegu city, the person said. Daegu is the epicentre of the virus outbreak in South Korea.

South Korea on Monday reported 161 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, a day after the government raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level.

While most of the new cases were traced to the southeastern city of Daegu, almost all major cities and provinces reported some infections.

SEE ALSO

South Korea: Stocks close the week lower on virus fears

Daegu and other southeastern parts of Korea are an industrial hub in South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest economy, and home to factories of Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor and a number of others.

Samsung said it has restarted production at its phone factory in Gumi, after closing it over the weekend, adding that the floor where the infected employee worked will resume production on Tuesday.

"As of 1 p.m. KT (0400 GMT) Feb. 24, the Gumi Complex has started normal operations and we expect no impact on production," Samsung said in a statement, without elaborating further.

Samsung's Gumi factory accounts for a small portion of its total phone production, but it produces premium phones and foldable phones, research firm Counterpoint said.

Six employees at Hyundai Motor's factories in the southeastern city of Ulsan are also at home, with four of them linked to a church at the centre of the virus outbreak in Daegu, a union spokesman said in a statement.

"We are walking on ice," one Hyundai factory worker told Reuters.

Another person visited a supplier which was closed after one case was confirmed.

An official at the Hyundai supplier, Seojin Industrial, said health authorities disinfected the factory over the weekend, and it is unclear when production will be resumed.

Ulsan is home to Hyundai's biggest car factory, and there are a number of suppliers in the city and surrounding areas, which cater not only to the automaker, but exports to the United States, Japan and other markets.

A Hyundai Motor spokesperson said there has been no production disruption so far, as it has an inventory. It has advised employees to refrain from traveling to Ulsan and suppliers in the southeastern area.

It has set up thermal cameras at all of its operations across the nation, including its headquarters in Seoul and checks temperatures. Hyundai also delayed job interviews for entry-level workers starting Monday.

LG Electronics said its lab in the city of Incheon, close to Seoul, was closed until Monday after one of its employees there was infected with the virus.

REUTERS

Transport

South Korea airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus cases

Johnson under pressure to scrap third runway

Covid-19 hits shipping, spreading global economic strain

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Boeing suspends co-workers of pilot at centre of 737 MAX scrutiny

JPMorgan, United Airlines renew credit card deal into 2029

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 03:15 PM
Consumer

Cargill to challenge Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods with new plant-based burger

[CHICAGO] Cargill Inc will launch plant-based hamburger patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the...

Feb 24, 2020 03:09 PM
Consumer

Chinese restaurants starved for cash as virus hits industry

[BEIJING] It is lunch time in Beijing, but the only diner in Cindy's Cafe is an employee having a staff meal - it...

Feb 24, 2020 02:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Barclays set to launch CEO search: report

[BENGALURU] Barclays is gearing up to start the search for a new top boss to replace chief executive officer Jes...

Feb 24, 2020 02:40 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA, Straits Trading and JL Family Office's offer of loans to SMEs oversubscribed

OVER 100 businesses in Singapore have applied for loans from a fund set up by Singaporean property tycoon John Lim's...

Feb 24, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysian PM Mahathir sends resignation letter to King

[KUALA LUMPUR] Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted a letter of resignation to Malaysia's king, his office...

UPDATED 28 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly