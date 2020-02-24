You are here

Home > Transport

South Korea airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus cases

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 11:16 AM

AB_koreanair_240220.jpg
South Korea's Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines said on Monday they are suspending flights to Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with the largest number of coronavirus cases, for the time being.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines said on Monday they are suspending flights to Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city with the largest number of coronavirus cases, for the time being.

Korean Air has decided to halt all flights to Daegu until March 28, while Asiana will halt all flights to the city until March 9, their representatives said.

South Korea reported a total of 763 coronavirus cases, as at Monday morning. 

Reuters

Transport

Johnson under pressure to scrap third runway

Covid-19 hits shipping, spreading global economic strain

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Boeing suspends co-workers of pilot at centre of 737 MAX scrutiny

JPMorgan, United Airlines renew credit card deal into 2029

Charged up: Singapore's journey to the future of cars begins now

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 11:16 AM
Life & Culture

Lifestyle guru Barbara 'B' Smith dies of Alzheimer’s at age 70

[NEW YORK] Barbara 'B' Smith, a fashion model who went on to become a restaurateur, author and lifestyle guru, died...

Feb 24, 2020 11:11 AM
Life & Culture

More libraries are doing away with overdue fines

[NEW YORK] Mark Twain once described the public library as "the most enduring of memorials," a free center of...

Feb 24, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysian politics in turmoil amid new coalition talk

[KUALA LUMPUR] The fate of Malaysia's ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between...

Feb 24, 2020 11:03 AM
Life & Culture

Prada brings in star designer Raf Simons to shake up look

[MILAN] Prada SpA named the Belgian designer Raf Simons as its co-creative director, adding an industry star to its...

Feb 24, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand extends ban on arrivals from China on coronavirus fears

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has extended a ban on arrivals from mainland China into a fourth week to contain the risk...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly